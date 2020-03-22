CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

Students who want to take Advanced Placement exams this year will now have the opportunity to do so remotely.

College Board — which administers the AP exams — announced Friday that for 2019-20 only, a 45-minute online exam will be available at home.

“We surveyed 18,000 AP students and 91% indicated they wanted to complete this important step, urging us not to cancel this opportunity they’ve been working toward," according to a news release.

No face-to-face exams will be given, but students will have two dates to take the test for each subject. A full exam schedule will be posted April 3.

“To be fair to all students, some of whom have lost more instructional time than others, the exam will only include topics and skills most AP teachers and students have already covered in class by early March," the release states.

Colleges are in support of the decision and have accepted shortened exams for credit when students have had emergencies for decades, according to College Board.

College Board will be working with low-income and rural students to ensure they have connectivity to review and take the exam.

