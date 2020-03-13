CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

As concern about the coronavirus intensifies throughout York County, school districts are battling misinformation.

Of York County's 16 school districts, only Southern York County School District has cancelled classes.

In a notice posted on its website Thursday, district officials stated schools would be closed today because a "community member" was being tested for coronavirus.

District officials will meet Friday with state and local health officials to assess the situation, the notice said.

No tests for coronavirus have come back positive in York County so far, according to the state Health Department.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of schools in Montgomery County, so far the epicenter Pennsylvania's coronavirus outbreak. The Allentown School District was closed Thursday because a staff member was being tested for the infection, reported The Morning Call.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich demonstrates a method to cover a cough during a press conference announcing a declaration of disaster emergency due to the COVID-19 virus Thursday, March 12, 2020. He also announced that York's Saint Patrick's Day parade was cancelled due to the Coronavirus threat.

Governments have shuttered offices, events have been canceled and college students have been sent home throughout the state as a result of the outbreak.

Officials in many York County school districts said they are closely monitoring the situation and are posting updates online and on social media.

To avoid misinformation, several districts, including Hanover Public and Northern York County, have noted updates will be shared directly by the district, not posted on social media.

Fake posts relating to the coronavirus have been circulating in Central York and Hanover Public school districts.

"It is important to note that in Pennsylvania, the county does not have the authority to compel school districts or other agencies and businesses to take action," said Eastern York Superintendent Joseph Mancuso, in a Thursday letter.

The state Department of Health would take lead if a public health emergency was declared, he added.

But officials in that district, as well as in Central York and Northern York, have been discussing the logistics of canceling or closing schools if the need should arise.

On Friday there will be a state-wide webinar with the Department of Education about the virus, according to a West York update Thursday.

West York Area School District sent out a survey to find out which families have internet and computer access at home, in case students should need to work from home.

Only one district so far has published a list of cancelled events and activities. In addition to what's below, further information is available online for some in-school activities.

South Western: (effective March 16 to April 8) out-of-state trips, off-campus field trips, Grandparents Day in all elementary schools, elementary and intermediate school evening concerts and in-school rental group activities will be cancelled.

The high school musical "Big" will be rescheduled to a later date in April; elementary and intermediate school concerts may be available to watch during a livestream on the scheduled day; no spectators for in-school athletic events; spectators for outdoor athletics should keep a 6-foot distance; parent teacher organizations and other groups will be rescheduled after April 8; outside facilities/fields may still be rented.

