Buy Photo Teacher Justin Weaver shows the root growth of lettuce plants grown in the the West Shore Aquaponics lab, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

West Shore School District is hosting a career fair Thursday seeking certified teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

The fair will run from 4-7 p.m. in the district administration building, 507 Fishing Creek Road, in Fairview Township.

More: York County officials look ahead as teacher shortage poses concerns

District officials are looking for staff to fill the following teaching or professional positions: primary/intermediate, special education (all levels), middle school social studies, middle school guidance counselor, German and French.

Candidates who will be certified by this spring are eligible to apply, and are encouraged to bring resumes. More details about the event can be found at the West Shore S.D. Career Fair 2020 Facebook event page. Pre-registration is required.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/03/02/west-shore-career-fair-seeking-teachers-thursday/4930911002/