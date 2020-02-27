Buy Photo Kimberly Kretzmer and two of her children seven children, Elijah, 10 and Oliver, 13, at the former Kralltown Elementary School that will soon be their home. Wednesday, February 19, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Buying schools is not new for the Kretzmer family.

Kralltown Elementary, formerly part of the Dover Area School District, will be the third school in which Kimberly and Tom Kretzmer have lived in the past 10 years.

Their dynamic is different from most families. The Kretzmers adopt children with terminal or complex medical needs and a school provides them the space and flexibility to care for them.

On Feb. 19, two of their children, Elijah, 10, and Oliver, 13, stretched a big yellow measuring tape across the width of what will become the master bedroom.

Buy Photo Kimberly Kretzmer and Elijah, 10, take measurements in former classrooms that will soon be bedrooms for the family's seven children as the Kretzmer family moves into the former Kralltown Elementary School. Wednesday, February 19, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

"311," Oliver reported, noting the number of inches — which equates to 26 feet. The 26-foot by 41-foot room is even larger than what they had at their last school-turned-home.

Even homes with elevators are not wide enough to fit a stretcher, said Kimberly Kretzmer. The family's first school, Duffield Elementary in Franklin County, was three stories with the kitchen downstairs — not ideal for watching children.

"It was very inconvenient because we can’t have the kids out of sight," she said. "So to go down to cook was next to impossible."

The one-level Kralltown, which closed in 2011, sits on 9 acres with a playground in the backyard and a quiet community, at 21 Creek Road, in Washington Township.

Dover Area school board unanimously approved an agreement of sale with the Kretzmers for $180,000 for the property, according to the Jan. 7 board agenda.

More: A point of controversy, Dover Area elementary might have a buyer

Buy Photo Oliver, 13, and Elijah, 10 scope out former classrooms that will soon be bedrooms for the two boys and five other children as the Kretzmer family moves into the former Kralltown Elementary School. Wednesday, February 19, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

"How I turn it into a house is I really like to do a lot of antiques, but the kids’ areas are play, they’re solid wall-to-wall toys," Kimberly Kretzmer said.

But living in a school does have its drawbacks, such as harsh fluorescent "Welcome to Walmart" lights, she said, noting that she often adds sections of softer light, as with the reading nook she has planned.

The Kretzmer family got the idea to move into schools from an adoption agent who also takes care of terminally ill and medically complex children in a school she bought in Shippensburg about 30 years ago.

But though they only began moving into schools 10 years ago, the Kretzmers began adopting much earlier.

While working at a special needs school in Maryland as a teen, Kimberly Kretzmer realized she wanted to foster, and later decided to adopt — especially after her own daughter had severe needs, including multiple surgeries and a tube feed.

"The kids were being taken and the teachers opened their homes because there were no foster families available," she said of the Maryland school.

Now a family of eleven, Kimberly and Tom, along with seven of their children — one of them biological — live with four dogs and a 24-hour rotating nursing staff. Two adult children live away from home.

Most of their children require special care, such as ventilators for breathing and feeding tubes. Some have intellectual disabilities, liver disease and kidney failure.

Buy Photo Elijah Kretzmer, 10, looks up at the ceiling fan in the classroom that will soon be his bedroom as his family purchased the former Kralltown Elementary School. Wednesday, February 19, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Though not all of the children they have adopted over the years have survived, it was worth it because "in our opinion, they deserve the best life possible," Kimberly Kretzmer said in a message.

More: PHOTOS: Heartland Hospice patient will receive wish to see New York Jets

More: Immunotherapy cancer treatment puts Hellam Twp. teen in remission

"Never did we think that there were so many medically fragile children needing adopting in group homes and hospitals here in the U.S. that would reach our hearts," she said.

In a typical day, they are each homeschooled one-on-one, Elijah said.

In their downtime, they will have a gym with accessible swings and special extras from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants one gift or experience to children with critical illness.

Elijah's "wish" was a movie theater, where he'll watch favorites such as "Spiderman" and "Star Wars."

"I'm not really a big fan of D.C.," he said of the comic book movie franchise,"but I like Batman."

Though it will soon become their home, Kralltown will still retain elements of its history — including a mural depicting greetings from children of many different nationalities, which the family plans to keep.

But they also plan to do some renovations, including putting in handicap bathrooms, laundry rooms, an adapted kitchen, air conditioning, an indoor playground/therapy room (from Make-a-Wish), a generator, partial fencing of the property and an in-ground pool.

They plan to move into the school by the end of March.

Buy Photo Dover Area School District is looking to sell the former Kralltown Elementary School. Tuesday, December 3, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/02/27/family-creates-home-out-kralltown-elementary-school/4822565002/