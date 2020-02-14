Southern York County school board President Robert Schefter swears in newly-appointed board member John Dorr, Jr. at a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12. Dorr previously served on the board from October 2018 to December 2019. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

After a brief hiatus, John Dorr, Jr. is back on the Southern York County School District.

A pastor for more than 30 years, Dorr was appointed Wednesday, Feb. 12 at a special board meeting to fill the seat of Jerri Groncki, who died this past month. Dorr spent 14 months on the school board before being ousting in May's primary election.

Board President Robert Schefter said Dorr's experience of serving on the board that ultimately swayed his vote.

"Considering the untimely ending of his time here, I believe he does have more to do, and I do believe he has more to offer," said board member Judi Fisher.

Dorr was nominated and received six votes from board members Bruce Bauman, Fisher, Ronald Groncki, James Holley, Schefter and Danielle Weaver-Watts.

Two other candidates were interviewed and each received nominations along with Dorr, at Wednesday’s meeting.

Charles Fallin II ran as an independent candidate against Weaver-Watts, Kelly Jarvis, Groncki, Bauman and Schefter in November's election. Joe Wilson, a parent who has recently became more involved with the board.

