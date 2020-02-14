Buy Photo PennDot will be opening bids later this month for an estimated $23.7 million construction project at the Shrewsbury Exit 4 on Interstate 83, Monday, January 7, 2019 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

PennDOT contractors will be restricting traffic to a single lane on I-83 north next week in southern York County.

Beginning 9 p.m. Monday, the state Department of Transportation will restrict Interstate 83 northbound to a single lane at the Shrewsbury Exit 4, according to a news release.

Interstate motorists also might encounter multiple rolling roadblocks between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Five reinforced concrete bridge beams will be added to a new span that will carry northbound I-83 traffic over Route 851, just east of Shrewsbury. The work is part of a $29.9 million contract awarded to Kinsley Construction that includes widening Route 851 to four lanes.

I-83 will be restricted for the duration of the work, which runs through 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will also be stopped by flaggers on Route 851 under the bridge for approximately 15 minutes for each beam setting.

Crews also are tentatively scheduled to bring in five additional beams for the I-83 southbound bridge over Route 851 on Thursday night, Feb. 20, weather permitting.

