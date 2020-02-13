Buy Photo Northeastern High School senior Hannah Wildasin sings in her role as Tanya during a rehearsal for "Mamma Mia!" at the school Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The show runs February 20, 21, and 22 at 7:00 pm & February 23 at 2:00 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

It's spring musical season for York County schools, and this year's crop of shows covers everything from 1980s nostalgia, with a musical adaptation of the movie "Big," to Disney singalong classics, singing nuns and Tony award-winning favorites.

Dallastown Area and Northeastern high schools will be performing the popular musical "Mamma Mia," which weaves a story through the songs of Swedish pop quartet, Abba.

Northeastern High School sophomore Mackenzie Miller performs a dance during a rehearsal for "Mamma Mia!" at the school Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The show runs February 20, 21, and 22 at 7:00 pm & February 23 at 2:00 p.m.

This year is the first year the rights to the musical were released for general use.

"It's about a girl who's getting married and she doesn't know who her dad is," said Northeastern theater director and chemistry teacher John Marrs. "She reads her mom's diary and she finds there are three possible dads ... it creates quite a situation."

Marrs said students have been rehearsing for about a month — most notably on elements such as a "Sophie's Nightmare," a scene done entirely under black light.

Northeastern High School students perform a scene under black light during a rehearsal for "Mamma Mia!" at the school Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The show runs February 20, 21, and 22 at 7:00 pm & February 23 at 2:00 p.m.

A familiar face to the Northeastern theater group, Seth Erdley — who in middle school performed in the national touring company production of "Finding Neverland" — is playing Sky, the fiancé of lead character Sophie Sheridan.

Northeastern High School senior Hannah Wildasin, as Tanya, and Anthony Verdinelli, as Pepper, perform a scene during a rehearsal for "Mamma Mia!" at the school Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The show runs February 20, 21, and 22 at 7:00 pm & February 23 at 2:00 p.m.

"Here's a boy who's been on every major stage in the county," Marrs said, noting that it's surreal to have him back at the high school.

Here is a full list of shows from county schools in order of show date:

Red Land High School: "Chicago: High School Edition," 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 (senior citizens only; free); 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; 717-938-9577; showtix4u.com.

Northeastern High School: "Mamma Mia!" 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; 717-266-7349; nhsdramatics.org.

York Catholic High School: "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1; 717-846-8871 ext. 428; yorkcatholic.org.

Red Lion Area Senior High School: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8; 717-246-1611; sh.rlasd.net.

Susquehannock High School: "Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 3-4; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5; 717-235-4811; susquehannocktheatre.com.

Kennard-Dale High School: "Seussical," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7; 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 717-382-4871; kdhs.sesdweb.net.

Central York High School: "Disney's Mary Poppins," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 717-846-6789; cyperformingarts.com.

Dover Area High School: "Les Miserables," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8; 717-292-8066; doversd.org.

Northern High School: "Bye Bye Birdie!" 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 717-432-8691 ext. 2000; showtix4u.com.

Spring Grove Area High School: "The Wizard of Oz," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 717-225-4731; sgasd.org.

West York Area High School: "Sister Act," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8; 717-487-8061; showtix4u.com.

York Suburban High School: "Bye Bye Birdie!," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 717-885-1270; showtix4u.com.

South Western High School: "Big The Musical," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21; 717-633-4807; swhsdrama.weebly.com.

Eastern York High School: "Chicago: High School Edition," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20-21; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22; 717-252-1551; easternyork.com.

William Penn Senior High School: "The Drowsy Chaperone," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 27-28; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29; 717-846-1111; appellcenter.org.

Dallastown Area High School: "Mamma Mia!" 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 2-3; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5; 717-244-4021 ext. 3119; hs.dallastown.net.

York County School of Technology: "Bring It On: The Musical," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 3-4; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5; wearyartsgroup.com.

York Country Day School: "Disney's The Little Mermaid," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 3-4; 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4; 717-815-6700; ycds.org.

Hanover Senior High School: "Evita," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19; 717-637-9000 ext. 5000; hpsd.k12.pa.us.

York Academy Regional Charter School: "School of Rock," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 24-25; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26; 717-900-5001; yorkacademy.com.

