Northern York County Superintendent Eric Eshbach (left) is resigning effective June 4, after accepting a position with the Pennsylvania Principals Association. Eshbach, pictured above with the district's music department chairman Joe Nebistinsky, is holding a Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation. The award is given to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. (Photo: Submitted)

After eight years as superintendent at Northern York County School District, Superintendent Eric Eshbach said it was time to move on.

Eshbach accepted a position as assistant executive director with the Pennsylvania Principals Association, a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of public school principals with 4,000 members throughout the state.

"It’s an opportunity I’ve looked forward to and couldn’t resist," Eshbach said.

The announcement of his resignation came at the Tuesday, Jan. 28 school board meeting. It will be effective June 4, or the last teacher day of 2019-20 school year.

Eshbach emphasized that his move is not because of any bad blood with school board members, administration or staff — it's just a new role he could not pass up.

Based out of East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, the association will allow Eshbach to become more involved in advocating for public education, professional development for principals and mentorship.

Eshbach has been involved with several lobbying efforts initiated by statewide organisations such as PPA.

Recently, he testified in the Legislature representing the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators in favor of a bill that would mandate school districts to offer three cyber education options, including one provided by districts.

More: York County officials support cyber bill, but wary of hidden costs

But leaving Northern was not a "spur of the moment" decision he took lightly, Eshbach said.

It felt like the right move in his career, he said, after 32 years in public education — including eight years as superintendent at Northern and eight years as superintendent at the Upper Adams School District, in Biglerville, Adams County.

"After 16 years as superintendent, I think it’s time for others to enjoy the limelight here," he said.

The move will also allow Eshbach to spend more time with his family, including a 1-year-old grandson and another grandchild on the way, he said.

"It's a tiring job, it's a 24-seven job," said of being superintendent, and the change will give him the chance to make it to more school events and focus on family, well being and health.

District spokeswoman Vangie Unti said the school board has already started the search for a successor. The district intends to partner with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association to conduct the search.

More: Full-day kindergarten could be on horizon for Northern York

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/01/29/northern-york-superintendent-accepts-new-post-resign-years-end/4607562002/