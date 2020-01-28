Buy Photo York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Suburban School District is holding a community discussion forum Wednesday to educate the public about anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies.

"Let’s Talk: Anxiety and Depression" will be held in the middle school's cafeteria from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to a news release.

With the combination of social media, societal expectations, and peer interactions creating an unhealthy environment for students, they are under even more pressure when it comes to performing well athletically and academically, the release states.

More: Local officials fret uptick in teen suicide, bullying

More: Mental health is top concern in York County schools, Safe2Say data shows

The district's student and family services coordinator, Miranda King, will address those concerns as she leads the discussion, and residents will also hear from guest speaker John Lucas, suicide prevention coordinator at Lebanon VA Medical Center.

For more information, contact King at mking@yssd.org or 717-885-1270, extension 8240.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/01/28/york-suburban-host-depression-and-anxiety-forum-wednesday/4590326002/