York County high school students are eligible to participate in the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award program — an effort to encourage civic engagement and student-led voter registration.

Now in its third year, the program is a cooperative effort by the departments of State and Education.

“This is an ideal time for high school students to organize voter registration drives as interest in the 2020 presidential election ramps up,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar in a Jan. 22 news release.

Schools can receive a Gold Level award for registering 85% or more eligible students, or a Silver Level award for registering between 65% and 84% of eligible students. Students 17 or older can also receive individual awards for helping register or serving as poll workers.

The program also helps students learn about new voting reforms in the state aimed at making the process more convenient, such as a new mail-in ballot available for the first time at the spring primary April 28.

Eligible voters, who will be 18 on or before the next election, can also register up to 15 days before the election.

