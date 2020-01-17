Several York County school districts cancel Saturday activities for snow
As the weather forecast is predicting messy roads from snow and sleet Saturday, some school districts are cancelling activities.
Below is an updated list of districts in York County that announced all activities are cancelled Saturday, Jan. 18.
More: The storm forecast has changed. See how much snow York County can expect
School districts:
- Northeastern
- South Eastern
- West York Area
- Hanover Public
