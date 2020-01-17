Buy Photo Kayleen Zeiset, 5 of East Earl, Lancaster County, leads her father Kerry, and brother Derek, 3, through the snow will attending the 1Keystone Farm Show at the York Expo Center, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

As the weather forecast is predicting messy roads from snow and sleet Saturday, some school districts are cancelling activities.

Below is an updated list of districts in York County that announced all activities are cancelled Saturday, Jan. 18.

School districts:

Northeastern

South Eastern

West York Area

Hanover Public

