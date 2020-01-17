CLOSE

Sometimes it takes small steps to get the ball rolling on big change, and that's what Lincoln Charter School hopes to encourage at this year's MLK Sunday Supper.

The 8th annual event, held this Sunday, Dec. 19, the day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will focus on the journey "from believing to legacy" — showing what's possible with believing in small actions that can lead to lasting impressions.

Lincoln is hosting with seven local churches, businesses and organizations including YMCA of York County — a partner since the beginning.

About 50 partners are participating this year, and about half of them are new, said Anne Clark, director of community outreach for Lincoln.

"I think it's just such a great equal representation of government support, nonprofit and for profit organizations — it's a little bit of everybody," she said.

An extension of America's Sunday Supper, a program through the nonpartisan Points of Light volunteer organization, Lincoln's MLK Sunday Supper is one of many throughout the country.

More: MLK Supper in York City a platform for new ideas, voices

More: Lincoln Charter School to host 6th annual MLK Sunday Supper

A national mayor's initiative brought the idea to former York City Mayor Kim Bracey, who chose Lincoln to host the event, and school administration has kept it alive ever since.

It has been one of the largest in the nation, Clark said, and this year she is expecting attendance to push 300.

The focus of the supper is always to encourage diversity and facilitate discussion on pressing issues in the York City community, such as homelessness, health equity and racial inequality.

This year, Sunday's program will highlight organizations such as Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a national program that started a local chapter this November.

More: Crime victims advocacy organization opening York chapter

More: Life sentence for 'absolutely senseless' murder outside Hellam Twp. bar

Pearl Wise, whose son Chad Merrill was murdered outside of a Hellam Township bar in 2018, is chair of the chapter and will be there to speak about the crime survivors' network.

The YWCA of York's racial racial justice committee will also be introducing a survey to community leaders to help direct their work, and a representative from Philadelphia's U.S. Census office will be on site.

Buy Photo Raesean Harris, 7, concentrates during the meal blessing during the Lincoln Charter School 7th Annual MLK Sunday Supper, Sunday, January 20, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A documentary film about crime prevention based on a high-crime community similar to York City will also be shown for discussion, Clark said.

Lincoln will be collecting donations of hygiene products to Mr. Sandy's Homeless Veterans Center, which the school has done for the past few years, and accepting coats, gloves and hats for students in need.

The event does not require registration, though Clark recommends securing a free ticket online through the 8th Annual MLK Sunday Supper Facebook page to help with the meal count.

Attendees will have a choice of a baked chicken, fish or vegan option, with assorted salads, a roll and drinks. Just Cupcakes from the city's Central Market is providing gourmet cupcakes, in addition to many other desserts at the supper.

If You Go:

What: 8th Annual MLK Sunday Supper

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, January 19

Where: Lincoln Charter School, 559 W King St., York City; school gym

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/01/17/lincoln-charter-hosts-8th-annual-mlk-sunday-supper/4487447002/