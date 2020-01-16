Buy Photo York City Police Commissioner Osborne Robinson at City Hall, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City School District does not need another truancy officer, several board members said of a proposed grant that would assign a city police officer to tracking down chronically absent students.

The money instead should be used to hire another attendance officer, a district employee tasked with finding truant students, said board member Carman Bryant.

Both entities would be part of a grant-funded Juvenile Violence Truancy Initiative — covered by $30,000 of grant money awarded to the police department by the York County Bar Association and $60,000 awarded to the school district by state Department of Education's Office of Safe Schools.

York City School District spokeswoman ShaiQuana Mitchell was unaware of a local match for the grant.

"If we got that kind of money, we need to hire somebody and put them in our district and pay them, not another officer," said board member Arleta Riviera.

Other board members quickly scuttled the proposal to expand the district's ranks of attendance officers.

More: York City schools ask for public opinion with tough decisions ahead

The board discussed the agreement at its Monday, Jan. 13 committee meeting. The grant and deal with York City Police will be on the agenda for further discussion and a possible vote at the board meeting next Wednesday, Jan. 22.

If school board members do not ultimately approve the grant and partnership with city police, it would be the second time a York County school board refused state money.

York Suburban School District recently turned down a grant of about $330,000 it received when its board decided against hiring school police officers.

More: York Suburban rejects state cash for school police officers

York City's initiative would run through May 30, 2021, focusing on students in grades seven to 12, particularly those repeatedly absent or involved in criminal activity.

York City Police spokesman Derek Hartman said the initiative would not create a new position, but rather fund the salary for an existing officer.

Police would work with the district's attendance officers for support and outreach opportunities related to the city's Group Violence Initiative, an offshoot of the national Group Violence Intervention initiative.

"These are like our heavy hitters that may have records and that require a little bit more of a muscle," said Superintendent Andrea Berry, of the need for a police presence.

York City Police have "arbitrary proposed outcomes" based on known truancy issues in the city, which includes a 12% truancy reduction, but increasing arrests is not the goal, according to the agreement, attached to Monday's board agenda.

The primary focus is connecting families with social services for prevention, with arrests being a last resort, the agreement states.

When it comes to grants, however, there's always a question of what will happen when the grant money runs out. York City School District has been under a state-mandated financial recovery plan since 2012 and cannot afford to fund another position.

The district last spring reported that it would need to recover 75 high school students by year's end to restore $1.2 million in per-student spending and reduce a $6.38 million deficit.

More: York City district aims to recover 75 students with 'aggressive outreach' campaign

(Logo) empty classroom, truancy. York City School District has struggled with student truancy issues, recently remarking a need for more school attendance officers. The district is considering a grant-funded partnership with York City Police for a truancy officer to help with particularly difficult cases. (Photo: Courtesy of Flickr)

Berry said with burgeoning interest in juvenile justice, she thinks the grant will likely be renewed. But even if it's not, the district's practice is to put a stipulation on all grant-funded positions noting that those positions will dissolve when the grants do.

But Bryant questioned why the district would even approve the grant if the attendance officers can already do the same work.

"I know for a fact working as an attendance officer, there were not many kids we could not find," she said, questioning what more this police officer could do.

Director of Pupil Personnel Services Lulu Thomas said sometimes it's difficult to reach those students who have been discharged from the justice system or an alternative placement because agencies don't always communicate about releases.

For students with individualized education plans, the district is held accountable if they don't come back, and "we always don’t have people to help us do that deep dive," Linda Brown, assistant superintendent for special education, said of finding those students.

"This is our effort to say hey we’re gonna try to get some help in that department," Berry said, even though the district can't afford another attendance officer.

"Since we have the grant, we’re not about giving up free money," board member Michael Breeland said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/01/16/york-city-district-mulls-truancy-grant-amidst-board-concerns/4464401002/