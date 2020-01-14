CLOSE

It's about the halfway mark for families involved in the "1000 Books Before Kindergarten" program, and the York County Libraries staff want to celebrate.

The program is part of a national initiative that encourages families to read 1,000 books with their children by the time they start kindergarten, and officials say it's not too late to start now and reach the milestone by the July end date for this year.

Registration is ongoing and free, children just need a library card.

Children's author M.J. McCluskey, whose latest works include "Grace Comes At Christmas," will be attending the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" midway celebration at Martin Library, in York City, on Saturday, Jan. 25, for storytelling and book signings. (Photo: Submitted)

A celebration, with prizes for those who have reached midway milestones, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Children’s Library Family Place at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St.

The free event will feature light refreshments, storytelling by award-winning author Anthony D. Fredericks and children’s author M.J. McCluskey, and stations with hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

For more information, contact Martin Library youth services staff at 717-849-6942.

Anthony D. Fredericks, former elementary teacher and reading specialist, and best-selling children's author, will be appearing at the Martin Library, in York City on Saturday, Jan. 25 for storytelling and book signings at the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" midway celebration. (Photo: Submitted)

