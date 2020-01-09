Buy Photo Dover Area High School in Dover Township, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo. Dover Area School District plans to transform the existing high school building into a new middle school, while a new high school is built on the site of its former intermediate school. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Bids were in Tuesday for Dover Area School District's middle school project that were significantly higher than district officials anticipated.

The bids would already put the project budget $789,000 more than the $5.7 million price tag that was initially anticipated.

And that's before the actual cost of electrical work was known, as that request for proposal failed to garner a single bid. That contract will be re-bid, with the second round of bids due back Jan. 16.

"We did reach out to many different contractors," said Scott Cousin, senior project manager at Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, the firm managing the project for the district. "The sentiment on the street was everybody was already committed for the next summer."

Without the final contract, the board cannot take action until its next meeting Jan. 23.

The firm estimates electrical will be about $1 million, and with the other three low bids, that would put the project total at about $6.64 million. The original estimate for the project was $5.7 million.

A robust economy national economy might be at fault, officials said, because contractors are too in demand to bid on capital projects.

"We had been given warning," said Superintendent Tracy Krum, noting that without the labor force to support it, she's not surprised the project came in over budget.

The construction industry is very busy, Cousin said, and in talking to contractors, the beginning of the year is even busier than it was when the project went out to bid in mid-December, he said.

"These are some of our fears that, as the economy is coming back, everybody is deciding to go forward with the projects they've been putting off for so many years, so we really have more work in the industry than is able to be done by the workforce out there," Cousin said.

A January 2020 county profile from the state's Department of Labor & Industry showed the unemployment rate is 3.8% — even lower than the state's 4.3%.

Only one of the four prime contractors working on construction of the district's new high school — which is scheduled to be complete in 2020 — put in bids for the middle school.

"When we originally were estimating this, we were factoring that we would have an economy of scale of having contractors across the street that would have less overhead to do a project like this but they just didn't have the capacity to make it work," Cousin said.

With national labor shortages affecting the local workforce in York County, that means increased labor time, especially on a complex phase project with a lot of labor intensive items, he added.

A multi-phase plan to turn the district's old high school into a new middle school, the middle school project is more complicated, and less attractive, he said.

This 3D aerial render of the recently-approved new Dover Area High School will include two stories of classrooms surrounding a courtyard that will be used for educational purposes. (Photo: Submitted.)

The high school project was bid just on the onset of the comeback of the economy in 2018, Cousin said, and came in significantly under budget.

Cousin said he has already begun to discuss potential cost savings with with low bidders, and Krum said district officials will likely consider as many options as they can to reduce the total.

The electrical contract does have two interested bidders, but since they know there were no bidders the first time, it might be even harder to get competitive costs that are not over budget, Cousin said.

