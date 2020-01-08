CLOSE

A different kind of pageant is about to come to York Suburban Senior High School, showcasing not the ladies but the men.

Competing in physical fitness, poise, formal wear, talent and "FUNdraising," the high school's male students will get the opportunity to have their own moment in the spotlight in the Mr. York Suburban pageant, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

It used to be an annual event beginning in the late 1990s, said Steve Whiteley, the adviser for the high school's student council and Mini-THON.

Somewhere around 2008 or 2009, "it sort of veered off course" and became less of a family-friendly event, he said, joking that it is a competition for high school boys, after all.

The high school did not put on the pageant for a number of years, but Mr. York Suburban returned alongside the 12-hour Mini-THON dance marathon fundraiser in 2018.

Contestants from the 2019 Mr. York Suburban, a pageant showcasing the talents of York Suburban Senior High School boys and raising money for the school's Mini-THON. This year, a new batch of 12 contestants will compete from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the high school. (Photo: Submitted)

That success was good enough to make the pageant a standalone event. This year, 12 boys — one sophomore and the rest juniors and seniors — will perform in front of faculty judges, showcasing swimsuits and dance routines.

"It’s actually really a lot of fun," Whiteley said, adding that the winner two years ago told him, "I still have my crown. I keep it in my dorm room" at Millersville University.

The pageant is hosted by the York Suburban Mini-THON, which raises money throughout the year for Four Diamonds to aid in the fight against childhood cancer.

Last year, Mr. York Suburban raised between $1,000 and $1,500, adding to the $91,000 from the dance marathon.

Admission is $5, and snacks and baked goods will be on sale in the lobby. And for fans who want an extra-special pageant experience, table service can be purchased for $10.

For more information and updates, visit the event's Mr. YS Man Pageant Facebook page.

