Buy Photo Kimber Sutton of York putts the finishing touches on her snow globe painting, at Leg Up Farmers Market, Sunday, November 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

As snow begins to fall in York County, a number of local districts and schools have cancelled afternoon and evening activities. Here is a list of cancellations below, updated as of about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Central York: all afternoon and evening activities

Christian School of York: all after-school activities; sports pictures will be rescheduled; no extended care after 4 p.m.

Dallastown Area: all evening activities

Dover Area: all afternoon activities and practices

Eastern York School District: all afternoon and evening athletic activities are cancelled; rescheduled dates can be found at @EasternYorkSD on Twitter.

Northeastern York: all afternoon and evening events for students are canceled

Northern York County: all evening activities, including any events held at schools or the SLC.

Red Lion Area: all after school and evening activities

South Eastern: all afternoon and evening events

Southern York County: all after-school and evening activities

Spring Grove Area: all afternoon and evening activities

South Western: all after school activities

West Shore: all after-school and evening activities, along with several sporting events; see @CedarCliff_AD and @RedLand_AD on Twitter for updates.

West York Area: all after school activities;.PRIDE Committee meeting as scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

York Academy Regional Charter School: all after school activities

York Catholic High School: all afternoon and evening activities

York County School of Technology: all after school activities and evening activity buses

York City: all evening activities, including all sports practices and the after school program; parents of students in that program should pick up students at normal dismissal time.

York Suburban: all after-school and evening activities; art show at York Suburban High School will be postponed.

Check back for updates

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2020/01/07/snow-cancels-afternoon-activities-and-evening-activities-district/2834342001/