Snow causes York County school districts to cancel events
As snow begins to fall in York County, a number of local districts and schools have cancelled afternoon and evening activities. Here is a list of cancellations below, updated as of about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Central York: all afternoon and evening activities
Christian School of York: all after-school activities; sports pictures will be rescheduled; no extended care after 4 p.m.
Dallastown Area: all evening activities
Dover Area: all afternoon activities and practices
Eastern York School District: all afternoon and evening athletic activities are cancelled; rescheduled dates can be found at @EasternYorkSD on Twitter.
Northeastern York: all afternoon and evening events for students are canceled
Northern York County: all evening activities, including any events held at schools or the SLC.
Red Lion Area: all after school and evening activities
South Eastern: all afternoon and evening events
Southern York County: all after-school and evening activities
Spring Grove Area: all afternoon and evening activities
South Western: all after school activities
West Shore: all after-school and evening activities, along with several sporting events; see @CedarCliff_AD and @RedLand_AD on Twitter for updates.
West York Area: all after school activities;.PRIDE Committee meeting as scheduled at 5:30 p.m.
York Academy Regional Charter School: all after school activities
York Catholic High School: all afternoon and evening activities
York County School of Technology: all after school activities and evening activity buses
York City: all evening activities, including all sports practices and the after school program; parents of students in that program should pick up students at normal dismissal time.
York Suburban: all after-school and evening activities; art show at York Suburban High School will be postponed.
