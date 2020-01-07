CLOSE

Each year, the Crispus Attucks Association honors Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service, and this year the theme is "Bringing His Vision to Life through the Eyes of Youth."

The 38th annual Day of Service will take place Monday, Jan. 20, at the association gym, at 605 S. Duke St., in York City, featuring local artists, a program highlighting the life and work of King and vision awards for outstanding community service.

Buy Photo Rotary Club of York North member Laura Gurreri organizes a game room at Covenant House in York City as part of the Crispus Attucks 37th Annual MLK Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Attendees are also encouraged to volunteer for local service projects on that day or preregister at http://bit.ly/MLKSignUp to get first choice in preferred projects. A full list can be found at crispusattucks.org.

Doors open for registration and volunteer assignments at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program and community breakfast at 8 a.m. and service projects from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Philip Drayden at 717-848-3610, ext. 279, or pdrayden@crispusattucks.org.

