York Catholic High School in January will host a number of events open to the public in celebration of Catholic Schools Week.

Among the events during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1 are the sixth annual Battle of the Buildings, featuring "minute-to-win-it" games between teachers of Catholic partner schools, as well as a student talent show and school tours.

York Catholic will also be collecting nonperishable food items as part of the Partner Catholic Schools Service Project. The three schools with the most donations earn points for their teams.

The following events are open to the public:

York Partner Schools Celebration Mass: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, high school auditorium

6 p.m. Jan. 25, high school gymnasium School tours: noon-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27

York Catholic will also have two open houses on Sunday, Jan. 12, and Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The first includes an activities fair for prospective students entering grades seven through 12 and the chance for one student to win tuition for a year.

The second will feature a meet-and-greet with teachers, some sample classes and 20 students presenting science fair projects. First place winners go on to the York County Science and Engineering Fair at Penn State York in March.

Attendees can register for the open houses at yorkcatholic.org.

