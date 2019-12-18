Buy Photo Nearly 300 students receive their degrees during the York College Winter Commencement, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Nearly 300 graduates received degrees from York College during Wednesday's winter commencement ceremony.

Special Olympics athlete and motivational speaker Loretta Claiborne received an honorary doctorate of humane letters degree and delivered the commencement address.

Associate professor of chemistry Jessica Fautch was named the recipient of the Presidential Award for Teaching and Mentoring Excellence.

Fautch leads initiatives to improve retention and engagement in STEM programs in addition to teaching at York College. She regularly adopts new technologies in the classroom and studies how these pedagogical approaches can support her students.

