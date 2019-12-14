LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Hanover Senior High School is postponing its Saturday evening musical performance after a social media threat caused concern among school officials.

A post on Hanover Public School District's Facebook page at about 3:30 p.m. detailed the threat, noting that it came from social media.

"The police were immediately contacted and are investigating," the post reads. "Regretfully, due to the safety concern, we are postponing tonight's 7 p.m. musical performance."

The high school was slated to perform its fall musical, Disney's The Lion King Jr., on Saturday, Dec. 14. An additional performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Facebook post continued, to say the district would send out another "robocall" to determine if Sunday's performance will be held.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to our community and performers. Safety must be our number one priority," the post said.

