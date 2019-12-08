Buy Photo Ferguson K-8 second grader and girl scout Karma Deshields chooses a marker during a STEAM after-school program at the school Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania partnered with Martin Library to offer York City students access to its STEAM mobile programming through the district's after-school programs. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York City School District is holding a substitute teacher hiring event Wednesday.

The district open house, sponsored by Substitute Teacher Service, will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the lobby of Ferguson K-8, at 525 N. Newberry St.

Positions are available through STS for certified substitute teachers and guest teachers, who only need a bachelor's degree.

Those interested but unable to attend can contact Kim Leaman at 717-391-7827 or at k.leaman@thesubservice.com.

