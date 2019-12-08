LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City School District is holding a substitute teacher hiring event Wednesday.

The district open house, sponsored by Substitute Teacher Service, will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the lobby of Ferguson K-8, at 525 N. Newberry St.

Positions are available through STS for certified substitute teachers and guest teachers, who only need a bachelor's degree.

Those interested but unable to attend can contact Kim Leaman at 717-391-7827 or at k.leaman@thesubservice.com.

