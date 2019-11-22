Independent candidate Charles Fallin II failed to secure a seat on the Southern York County school board after a late entry into the Nov. 5 municipal race.

First-time candidates and district parents Kelly Jarvis — who won with 2,688 votes —and Danielle Weaver-Watts — who received 2,360 votes — claimed the top two positions.

Danielle Weaver-Watts (Photo: Submitted)

Incumbents Bruce Beauman, Robert Schefter, Jr. and Ronald Groncki secured the three remaining seats with 2,338, 2,306 and 2,096 votes, respectively.

More: Six now running for five seats on Southern York school board

All had cross-filed in the primary and won a spot on the Nov. 5 ballot before Fallin obtained enough signatures to run in the general election.

Robert Schefter (Photo: Submitted)

York County officials were still trying to tally the votes Wednesday, Nov. 6, a day after an election marred by problems with new voting machines and long lines that frustrated voters and prompted the state GOP to seek an injunction.

Southern York County's results were still not finalized days later. All votes have been counted, and resulted were officially certified Friday, Nov. 15.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2019/11/22/southern-york-independent-fails-claim-seat-board/4170118002/