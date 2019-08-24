LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Penn State York will once again return to a campus tradition of holding a free public drive-in movie night, sponsored by the college's University Programming Board, on Friday, Sept. 13.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the lower parking lot behind the Pullo Center for the Performing Arts will open for parking and anyone seeking the original drive-in experience can stay in their cars and tune in to the movie, a news release states.

Or moviegoers can camp out on chairs or blankets and enjoy the movies outdoors. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 15.

The movies of choice are Aladdin, at 8 p.m., and Avengers: Endgame, at 10:15 p.m.

Popcorn is free. Candy drinks and other snacks will cost $1 and benefit Penn State's THON fundraiser to support children battling cancer.

