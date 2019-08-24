Buy Photo Students pose with the Nittany Lion sculpture during the Pathways to Your Future: Exploring STEAM Careers event at Penn State York Friday, May 10, 2019. Over 200 seventh-grade girls from 28 area schools participated in the program which highlighted science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) careers. Industry leaders administered the workshops during the program, which is in its 23rd year. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Penn State York will once again return to a campus tradition of holding a free public drive-in movie night, sponsored by the college's University Programming Board, on Friday, Sept. 13.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the lower parking lot behind the Pullo Center for the Performing Arts will open for parking and anyone seeking the original drive-in experience can stay in their cars and tune in to the movie, a news release states.

Or moviegoers can camp out on chairs or blankets and enjoy the movies outdoors. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 15.

The movies of choice are Aladdin, at 8 p.m., and Avengers: Endgame, at 10:15 p.m.

Popcorn is free. Candy drinks and other snacks will cost $1 and benefit Penn State's THON fundraiser to support children battling cancer.

