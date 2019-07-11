Buy Photo Logo school (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County School District budgets have all been approved for 2019-20.

Red Lion Area, South Western, Hanover Public, Eastern York, York City, West York Area and Southern York County school district budgets all passed with unchanged from earlier drafts.

Several other districts had minor adjustments to tax rates, expenditures or revenue — with some such as Spring Grove Area and Central York that were able to come down from a max tax increase, and Dallastown Area even reduced taxes below this year's rate.

Those that had changes are listed below, in order of budget passage. A reference to preliminary 2019-20 budgets can be found here.

York Suburban: The district's final budget passed May 6, with a slight increase in expenditures from about $65.6 million to $65.78 million, leaving a deficit of about $1.1 million.

A 1% tax increase was also approved, as previously proposed.

South Eastern: A final budget with expenditures of about $55.37 million is a slight increase over the preliminary budget, which had approximately $55.3 million. But expenses over revenue fell to about $1.35 million compared to a previous $1.43 million.

No tax increase is included, as proposed earlier. The final budget was approved May 16.

Spring Grove: The 2019-20 final budget passed May 20 with no changes except for a dip in the district's millage increase.

In the preliminary budget, an 2.9% increase — to the district's Act 1 adjusted index — to 23.7586 mills was proposed, but the final budget included only a 0.5772 increase to 23.6663 mills.

Dover Area: The district's deficit was reduced from about $1.98 million (with $1 million transferred to the capital projects fund) to about $1.53 million in its final 2019-20 budget, approved May 21.

Expenditures had a small dip from about $65.4 million to about $65.3 million, and the proposed tax increase of 1.21% remained.

Northeastern: Revenue increased about $523,343 to about $71.9 million and expenditures increased about $83,343 to about $70.83 million in the district's final 2019-20 budget passed June 3.

A budgetary reserve of $1.05 million will be set aside — more than the $600,000 originally proposed. The preliminary millage increase of 0.16 was also raised to 0.22 mills to cover high school renovations.

West Shore: The district passed its budget June 13, with a decrease in expenditures of about $571,738 to about $124.4 million and an increase in revenue of about $102,2014, compared to March and April projections.

Expenses over revenue brought the deficit down to about $236,058 from an earlier figure of $907,073.

Millage rates saw slight changes from previous estimates. Cumberland County millage will increase 2.60% to 11.9487 for 2019-20, compared to a former 11.9457 figure, and York County millage will increase 2% to 14.6918, compared to the last estimate of 14.7051.

Dallastown Area: The board approved a final budget June 13 with a small increase in expenditures of around $100,000 to about $109.8.

There will be no tax increase from this year's 23.66 millage, as proposed in the preliminary budget, but instead a 1.30% decrease to 23.35 mills.

Central York: A 2019-20 final budget passed June 17 with a 2% tax increase — less than the 2.9% increase to the adjusted Act 1 index originally proposed in April — and reduced expenditures of about $350,000.

Revenue increased as well, but is still below expenses. The district's deficit increased about $26,462 from $167,360 to $193,822.

Northern York: The board passed its final budget on June 27, with a slight increase in revenue to about $49.33 million and reduction in expenditures to about $50.5 million — reducing a previous deficit of about $2.56 million to about $1.21 million.

The district will have a millage increase to its adjusted Act 1 index of 2.9%, bringing total millage to 17.4716, as proposed in the preliminary budget.

