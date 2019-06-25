Buy Photo Attorney Rebecca Lyttle hosts a public meeting for parents to voice concerns about reported bullying in West York School District, Monday, January 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A parent who has accused West York Area School District of turning a blind eye to bullying intends to file a lawsuit against the district this fall, according to her legal team.

Rhonda Lucky, who cites continuing problems with students bullying her son, Ted, and Don Burdine, another district parent who reported bullying problems, are seeking systematic changes including more proactive efforts and better policy enforcement.

"The plan right now is a heavy focus on some type of equitable relief — reform in the school system to fix it for everybody," said Nathan Volpi, an attorney who spoke on behalf of Lucky's attorney Rebecca Lyttle at a Tuesday meeting at Leg Up Farmer's Market, in Manchester Township.

A "Notice Letter of Potential Lawsuit" was sent last week to the district, its elementary schools and middle school, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the state Department of Education Office for Safe Schools, the OSS advocate and the West Manchester Police Department, Volpi said.

He expects the lawsuit to be filed in federal district court, in the middle district of Pennsylvania.

Volpi also filed an administrative complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and Office of Civil Rights, regarding Ted's bullying, as well as similar issues faced by other students in the district.

