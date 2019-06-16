Buy Photo West York Area Middle School in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Children who live near West York Area School District can eat for free at the district's middle school this summer, and they can also take advantage activities and a lending library.

The district's summer lunch program runs from June 17 to Aug. 8, excluding July 4.

Lunch will be served to children age 18 and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the middle school cafeteria, 1700 Bannister St., and there will be an activity hour after each lunch from 1-2 p.m, according to a news release.

The West York Little Summer Library will also be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays in the cafeteria, and books are available to read, borrow or keep, the release states.

More: Red Lion school offers summer lunches for all kids

More: Space-themed Summer Quest coming to York County Libraries this summer

No registration is required, and participants do not have to be students in the district, but children age 5 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Menus are available on the district website, and activity information is located under Summer 2019 on the homepage. Contact district communications coordinator Cindi Greco at 717-495-.3904 or cmgreco@wyasd.k12.pa.us for more information.

Additional summer lunch locations can be found by calling 211 or 1-866-3HUNGRY or 1-877-8HAMBRE; texting "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877; downloading the mobile app on RangeAPP.org or visiting fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2019/06/16/west-york-middle-school-serving-summer-lunch-all-children/1457662001/