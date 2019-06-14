Assistant Superintendent Joshua Doll will succeed Ronald Dyer as superintendent of Dallastown Area School District when Dyer retires Jan. 1. Doll was appointed as incoming superintendent at the school board's June 13 meeting. (Photo: Submitted)

The Dallastown Area school board this week chose a new superintendent, the only in-house candidate out of 17 applicants.

Board members said despite their selection of a familiar face, it was an "exhaustive process" that spanned four months, including a community survey and multiple meetings with administration.

"This was not a slam dunk, regardless of what you may have heard in the grocery store," said board member Hilary Trout.

Assistant Superintendent Joshua Doll will succeed Ronald Dyer when he retires on Jan 1 and serve through June 30, 2023, with an annual salary of $180,000.

"I'm just truly honored to receive the position," Doll said, adding that there's no district he'd rather be in than Dallastown.

The board voted 8-1 on Thursday, June 13, to approve the selection. Michael Noll Jr. said he voted no based only on his disagreement with the contract.

Doll started at the district as middle school principal, board member Sue Heistand said, and when he became assistant superintendent in 2006, both Dyer and the board were new. The district was going through major changes, and they all grew through those, she said.

It seemed to be a natural progression for Doll to go from a man of transition to a man of leadership, said board member William Lytle.

Buy Photo Dallastown Area Middle School in York Township, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Lytle said meeting with administrators and peers who supported Doll "across the board" validated his choice.

Doll is a "career educator," with past experience as assistant principal for York Suburban and Elizabethtown Area school districts, and middle school social studies teacher at York Suburban, according to a news release.

The York County native has a secondary social studies bachelor’s degree from Millersville University, a master's degree in educational leadership from Shippensburg University and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and administration from Immaculata University, the release states.

The board praised the district's thorough selection process, and commended Doll for his professionalism during interviews.

Doll was one of the most prepared candidates, said board member Michael Jones, adding that he took nothing for granted.

"It was as if he were interviewing with people he had never met before," Jones said.

Board President Ronald Blevins said the January appointment will allow for a smooth transition for the next six months.

Dyer said he and Doll have worked together more closely than anyone in the district, and the superintendent is confident his successor is well-suited for the job. He's a comfortable fit for the district, he said, but has the ambition to take it further.

"That really excites me," Dyer said.

