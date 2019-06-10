FILE - In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. All students are offered the same lunch at Gonzales and other Santa Fe public schools to avoid any chance of embarrassing students whose parents may have fallen behind on meal payments. In April 2017, New Mexico became the first state to outlaw the shaming of children for any unpaid meals. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee) (Photo: Morgan Lee / AP)

Red Lion Area School District is providing free lunches to children under 18 this summer — regardless of whether they live in the district.

The program will be offered in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure children stay healthy while school is out, according to a news release.

It will be available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from June 11 through Aug. 15 at Mazie Gable Elementary School, 100 E. Prospect St. in Red Lion. No lunch will be provided on July 4.

All are welcome to participate without income or registration requirements. Lunch must be eaten in the cafeteria, and parents and coaches are expected to remain with children and athletes during the program, the release states.

For more information about Red Lion's program, visit rlasd.net. Additional locations can be found by calling 211 or 1-866-3HUNGRY or 1-877-8HAMBRE; texting "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877; downloading the mobile app on RangeAPP.org or visiting fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

