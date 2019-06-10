All are welcome to participate without income or registration requirements. Lunch must be eaten in the cafeteria, and parents and coaches are expected to remain with children and athletes during the program, the release states.
For more information about Red Lion's program, visit rlasd.net. Additional locations can be found by calling 211 or 1-866-3HUNGRY or 1-877-8HAMBRE; texting "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877; downloading the mobile app on RangeAPP.org or visiting fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.
