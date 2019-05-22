Buy Photo LOGO - education (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Seven York County school board races were contested in Tuesday's primary election, with all candidates running for four-year terms in their districts.

Incumbents took the top spot in five districts, including a pair who tied in the South Eastern School District Republican race and two who won both primaries in Spring Grove and Dallastown Area school districts.

Newcomers took first in both races in Red Lion Area and Southern York County school districts, and a newcomer came in first in the South Eastern Democratic race.

Results for each race are presented below.

Dallastown Area School District Region 1:

Three candidates were running for one seat in the Region 1 primary race.

Incumbent Hilary Trout won by a wide margin over C. Rick Altland and Jerry Smith in the Democratic primary, with 67.52% of the vote compared to Smith's 17.82 percent. Altland came in last with 14.05%.

Trout also bested both candidates in the Republican primary, with 49.54% over Altland, with 26.40% and Smith, with 23.13%.

Four write-in votes were submitted in the Democratic primary, and 11 were submitted in the Republican race.

Northeastern School District Region 3:

Two incumbents were running for one seat in the Region 3 primary race.

Cory Nade won the Democratic primary, with 54.76% of the vote, but K. Mike Redding came in first in the Republican race, with 51.10% of the vote.

Both won by a similar margin in their respective races, but Redding garnered the most votes — 185 in his winning race, versus 92 for Nade in his winning race.

Only two write-in votes each came in for the primaries.

Northern York County School District Region 2:

Three candidates, including two incumbents, were running for two seats in the Region 2 primary race.

The incumbents, Elisabeth McLean and Ann Hoverter, each claimed a spot in both the Democratic and Republican primaries — McLean winning the Democratic race with 44.85% of the vote and coming in second in the Republican primary, and vice versa for Hoverter, who won with 35.78% of the vote.

Harvey Kutz received 31.62% of the vote in the Republican primary and 18.38% of the vote in the Democratic primary. One write-in vote came in for the Republican primary, and none for the Democratic race.

Red Lion Area School District Region 3:

Two candidates were running for one seat in the Region 3 primary race, and neither of them are incumbents. Joseph Succop ran only in the Republican race, and Carol McGinn cross-filed for both primaries.

McGinn received all votes except for one write-in in the Democratic primary and defeated Succop by 138 votes in the Republican race — garnering 59.55% of the total. Two write-in votes were submitted in the Republican race.

South Eastern School District Region 1:

Three candidates were running for two seats in the Region 1 primary race, including two incumbents — one of which only filed as a Republican.

Alexander Stacey bested incumbent Carrie Traeger in the Democratic primary, taking 46.21% of the vote, but he lost to incumbents James Roberts and Traeger, who tied for first in the Republican race.

Stacey received only 23.47% of the Republican vote, with 178 write-in votes making up 25.32% of the total. The Democratic primary had 53 write-ins.

Southern York School District:

Seven candidates, including four incumbents, were running for five seats in the primary race.

Kelly Duvall Jarvis won the Democratic primary, with 21.81% of the vote, followed by Danielle Weaver-Watts, and incumbents Bruce Bauman, Robert Schefter, Jr. and John Dorr, Jr.

Jarvis also took the top spot in the Republican primary, with 18.12% of the vote, followed by Bauman, Schefter, Jr., Weaver-Watts and incumbent Ronald Groncki.

Groncki narrowly beat Dorr, Jr. by 12 votes in the Republican primary and lost to him in the Democratic primary.

Nineteen write-ins came in for the Democratic primary and 31 votes came in for the Republican primary.

Spring Grove Area School District:

Six candidates were running for five seats in the primary race. The Democratic race was uncontested since John Breon — the only non-incumbent — ran only on the Republican ticket.

Karen Baum won both primaries, with 24.03% of the Democratic vote and 20.14% of the Republican vote. In the Republican race, Doug Stein came in second, followed by Douglas White, Brent Hoschar and David Trettel.

Nine write-ins were submitted for the Democratic primary and 33 for the Republican race.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2019/05/22/york-county-school-board-contested-election-results/3762281002/