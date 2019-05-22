Two incumbents voted off York City School Board
Two incumbents lost Tuesday night's Democratic primary race for York City School Board.
Seven candidates sought five seats.
Board members Michael Miller and Lois Garnett were bested by newcomers Carman Bryant, Arleta Riviera, Cassandra Liggins and incumbents Michael Breeland and Diane Glover-Brown.
All seven candidates were running as Democrats. No candidates sought the GOP nomination, but 109 write-in votes were cast in that primary.
Breeland was the top vote-getter, taking 18.28% of the total.
The district has been in state-mandated financial recovery since 2012, following its most recently recovery plan for the last four years. So far, the district has received favorable feedback from its chief recovery officer and nonprofit education firm Mass Insight under the current board and administration.
If the state grants release from recovery status this summer, the district will still have to follow the plan under monitoring for five years.
