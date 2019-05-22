Buy Photo Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Ten candidates were running for five open seats on the Central York School Board, including three incumbents: board President Eric Wolfgang, board Vice President Gregory Lewis and Ed Blankenstein.

All of them cross-filed in the Democratic and Republican primaries, except for Blankenstein, who only appeared on the Democratic ticket.

Former board member Marie Damiano was victorious in the Democratic primary, winning the top spot with 733 votes and 13.33% of the total, followed by Wolfgang, Blankenstein and other newcomers Jodi Grothe and Stephen Feldmann.

Eric Wolfgang (Photo: Eric Wolfgang)

Grothe also won the Republican primary with 1,674 votes and 16.52% of the total. The second-highest vote went to newcomer Kyle King, followed by Vickie Guth, and Lewis took the fourth spot. Edwin Speed claimed the final spot.

Twenty-nine write-in votes came in for the Democratic primary and 135 votes write-ins came in the Republican primary.

Recently, board member Joseph Gothie said perceived political factions among board members had arisen.

Veronica Gemma was one board member perceived to be in the Republican faction, and her house was vandalized with mustard a couple of weeks ago. Gothie said he'd also been targeted at the polls two years ago, and signs for this year's primary candidates Grothe, Guth and King had been torn up.

Neither Gothie or Gemma were up for reelection in the 2019 primary, but Grothe, Guth and King fared well, all moving on to the November election.

A Central York School District school board campaign flier was torn up (Photo courtesy of Joe Gothie). (Photo: Submitted)

