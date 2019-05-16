Buy Photo Thirty-one students from fourteen area high schools graduate from the York Adams Academy, Tuesday, December 11, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County students will begin preparing for the next steps in in life as their high school years come to a close, marked by spring commencement ceremonies held in May and June.

Here's a list of all the high school graduation dates and locations for 2018-19.

Central York: 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium (rain location: gym)

Christian School of York: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25; school gym

Crispus Attucks Charter School: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31; school gym

Dallastown: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; high school stadium

Dover: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8; high school stadium (rain location: TBD)

Eastern York: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7; high school gymnasium

Hanover: 7 p.m. May 30, high school front lawn

Kennard-Dale: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium (rain location: gym)

Logos Academy: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29; school auditorium

Northeastern: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30; high school stadium (rain location: gym)

Northern: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; Christian Life Assembly

Red Land: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8; Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex

Red Lion: 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium

South Western: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium

Spring Grove: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium

Susquehannock: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium (rain location: gym with overflow seating in auditorium)

West York: 7 p.m. Friday, June 7; high school gym

William Penn: 7 p.m. June 5; York Fairgrounds

York Adams Academy: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; York Learning Center auditorium

York Catholic: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24; high school auditorium

York Country Day School: 10 a.m. Friday, June 7; York College Waldner Performing Arts Center

York County School of Technology: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; York Expo Center Utz Arena

York Suburban: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30; high school stadium (rain location: gym)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2019/05/16/york-county-high-school-commencement-schedule-2019/1133208001/