York County high school commencement schedule 2019
York County students will begin preparing for the next steps in in life as their high school years come to a close, marked by spring commencement ceremonies held in May and June.
Here's a list of all the high school graduation dates and locations for 2018-19.
Central York: 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium (rain location: gym)
Christian School of York: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25; school gym
Crispus Attucks Charter School: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31; school gym
Dallastown: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; high school stadium
Dover: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8; high school stadium (rain location: TBD)
Eastern York: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7; high school gymnasium
Hanover: 7 p.m. May 30, high school front lawn
Kennard-Dale: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium (rain location: gym)
Logos Academy: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29; school auditorium
Northeastern: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30; high school stadium (rain location: gym)
Northern: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; Christian Life Assembly
Red Land: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8; Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex
Red Lion: 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium
South Western: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium
Spring Grove: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium
Susquehannock: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31; high school stadium (rain location: gym with overflow seating in auditorium)
West York: 7 p.m. Friday, June 7; high school gym
William Penn: 7 p.m. June 5; York Fairgrounds
York Adams Academy: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; York Learning Center auditorium
York Catholic: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24; high school auditorium
York Country Day School: 10 a.m. Friday, June 7; York College Waldner Performing Arts Center
York County School of Technology: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 4; York Expo Center Utz Arena
York Suburban: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30; high school stadium (rain location: gym)
