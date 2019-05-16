Space-themed Summer Quest coming to York County Libraries this summer
The York County Libraries summer program is back this year with a theme of space exploration, and registration opens Sunday.
SummerQuest: A Universe of Stories features a number of activities for children, including free planetarium programs for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and a visit from NASA's Hubble science operations manager, to name a few.
And a partnership with the York County Astronomical Society will give participants chances to win their own telescope and learn how to use it, said library spokeswoman Deb Sullivan.
SummerQuest runs from June 1 through Aug. 18, and it is free with a York County Libraries card for children from birth to age 18. Early registration starts online Sunday, May 19.
Kickoff events will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 1, at Richard Nixon County Park, Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, and Dover Township Community Center, 3799 Davidsburg Road. Each site will have its own activities, including magicians, therapy dogs and a hula hoop demonstration.
Hundreds of free activities are available, including returning favorites such as Go York! hiking challenges and teen cupcake wars, with a full list available at summerquest.yorklibraries.org by June.
“Whether it’s performing a science experiment, reading a great book or building physical wellness — they all add up to making their summer stellar,” said YCL President Robert F. Lambert in a news release.
The child with the most accumulated minutes from reading or event participation will win a helicopter ride to the Aug. 18 York Revolution game.
