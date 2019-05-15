Buy Photo York Tech vs Eastern York boys' basketball, Monday, January 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County School of Technology received bids for its long-awaited gym project, with the lowest combined base bids coming in at about $8.6 million.

That's well below the $10.2 million project budget — which one board member had said would be the maximum bid value board members would allow without scuttling the project at the York Township school.

Two general construction bids, seven plumbing bids, six mechanical bids and three electrical bids were read before administration at a Wednesday, May 15, meeting at the school.

"Right now we're in line with what the budget can sustain," York Tech business manager Jon Boyer said.

The school's Joint Operating Authority board — which oversees structural decisions — has had mixed opinions of the project, with four members voting against putting it out for bid in March, according to minutes.

Cost estimates were 15%-20% higher in April than Lancaster-based Marotta/Main Architects initially projected, and JOA member James Sanders had said if bids came in over budget, the board would not support the project.

The York Dispatch reached out to several authority members, but none responded before deadline.

"The good news is we have a base bid number that's workable," said architect Maryann Marotta.

No huge outliers in those bids are a good sign, she said.

York County School of Technology, or York Tech, in York Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

Base bids that came in the lowest were from Dillsburg-based eciConstruction for general contracting, Northampton County-based JBM Mechanical for plumbing, Frey Lutz Corporation for mechanical and McCarty & Son Inc., both of Lancaster County.

Even with added alternates, numbers are looking good, Marotta said.

General alternates include features such as team rooms, offices, restrooms, concessions and bleachers, and base bids are close enough that some alternates could swing the vote.

Bidders have 48 hours to submit changes, in case of mathematical error, and the architect is expecting township and state Department of Environmental Protection approvals within a couple of weeks.

Winning bids are slated to be chosen at the next authority meeting, at 7 p.m. June 6.

