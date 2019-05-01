Buy Photo About fifty students graduate during the Penn State York annual fall semester commencement, Friday, December 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Penn State York students are poised to walk at their 49th annual spring commencement on Friday, May 3.

At 6 p.m. in the Pullo Center, students will hear from William T. Yanavitch II, chief human relations officer for York-based Kinsley Construction, according to a news release.

Yanavitch is also executive-in-residence for the Graham Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Studies, a program founded in 2013, which fosters mentoring relationships with local business leaders and encourages career exploration.

As executive-in-residence, he acts as the community connection for the program to area businesses and organizations, and he works to develop partnerships. Yanavitch also works with and mentors students himself.

"Thanks to his efforts, the program continues to grow," the release states.

The Graham Center will soon have a new home on campus and resources will be open to all students by summer of 2020.

William T. Yanavitch II, chief human relations officer for York-based Kinsley Construction, executive-in-residence for the Graham Center and longtime executive officer and senior vice president of human resources at Glatfelter.

In keeping with tradition, Friday's ceremony will be open mic, meaning students can say a few words of encouragement, humor or celebration after they receive their diplomas.

The top associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degree students will also address the audience, and Penn State York students who completed their degrees at other campuses will return to their home campus for graduation.

The ceremony is free and open to the public, and will be broadcast on Comcast cable channel 18 and streamed on the Penn State York website.

