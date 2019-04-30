Koby Fink, an "Outstanding Male Performer" winner from Central York High School, leads an ensemble in a 2019 Encore showcase performance. The annual showcase, held this year on Sunday, April 28, celebrates the spring high school musical season in York County. (Photo by: Mike Inkrote) (Photo: Submitted)

York County's year-end showcase of high school musical productions was presented Sunday at Central York High School.

A tradition for about 16 years, the night is like the Tony Awards of high school theater, marking the culmination of the season and recognition for a year of hard work, said artistic director Lyn Bergdoll.

"It's really a huge celebration of the talent in York County," she said.

The showcase typically sells out Central's 1,200 seats, and on Sunday, April 28, 14 schools presented one to two performances for judgment in five categories: vocal, creativity, acting, dance and staging, Bergdoll said.

Judges from outside York County with expertise in theater chose 15 winners from eight different schools. A full list is included below.

In addition, three students received a $1,000 scholarship from the Jack Giambalvo Family of Dealerships and Joan Stauffer: Madeline Miller, from Northeastern High School, Julia Wecker, from Kennard-Dale High School, and Joe Woloson, from Central York High School.

More: From 'Shrek' to 'Cinderella': York County students present spring musicals

A $2,000 scholarship from the Rozella Olp Anstine Fund for the Arts was awarded to Koby Fink, from Central York High School.

Malcolm Ellis, a senior at Hanover Senior High School, dances in the 2019 Encore showcase on Sunday, April 28. The annual showcase celebrates the spring high school musical season in York County. (Photo by: Mike Inkrote) (Photo: Submitted)

About 60 students — with representatives from each school — participated in the showcase finale of "The Greatest Show" from "The Greatest Showman," a musical about the life of P.T. Barnum, a founder of the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

Bergdoll said the showcase is a really positive experience for students and elevates awareness for performing arts in York County.

"They come and they support each other, they really appreciate each other," she said. "So it's a real win-win."

The winners were:

Outstanding Female Performers:

Kasey Karoll, Kennard-Dale

Olivia Neiderer, Central York

Kendall O'Keefe, Northeastern

Julia Sowers, Spring Grove

Outstanding Male Performers:

Stosh Beeler, Dallastown

Koby Fink, Central York

Joel Perez, York County School of Technology

Daniel Poole, Susquehannock

Outstanding Small Ensemble:

Northeastern, "The King & I"

Award For Excellence:

Spring Grove, "Pippin"

Outstanding Vocal Performance:

Dallastown, "Les Miserables"

Outstanding Dance:

Central York, "Catch Me If You Can"

Most Creative or Original:

York County School of Technology, "In the Heights"

Outstanding Production Number:

Hanover High School, "Cats"

Best Overall Performance:

Kennard-Dale, "Crazy For You"

