Buy Photo From left, William Penn Senior High School seniors Yeniffer Jose, 17, and Fraberlin Raynoso, 16, open a bag of clothing while working with bilingual teaching assistant Madeline Skinner during York City Cares ... A Resource Fair at the high school in York City, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

York City School District is hosting an annual resource fair Thursday at William Penn Senior High School.

It will be the second year for the York City Cares Resource Fair, held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, which functions as a "one-stop shop" for a number of community services, according to a news release.

More than 50 local organizations, nonprofits and programs will be on hand to meet with families, and the event will include a free picnic-style meal and large-item raffles such as furniture.

From health care to substance abuse recovery to financial or education assistance, the fair covers a wide range of needs.

Half of the district's students are living below the federal poverty line of $24,600 annually for a family of four — and only six schools in the state have a higher percentage, the release states.

Within the district, added resources including social workers and behavior specialists in every building, a partnership with Communities in Schools and a free after-school program help address these needs but much more is needed.

"The Resource Fair is one of the many ways that the School District of the City of York fulfills its mission to serve and educate the whole child," wrote district spokeswoman Erin James in the news release.

Clothing and food assistance, affordable housing, victim services, immigrant and migrant services, religious and spiritual communities and mental health services are just a few of the resources offered at the fair.

