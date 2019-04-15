Andrea Berry, assistant superintendent at York City School District, will be appointed Superintendent effective July 1 on Wednesday, April 17. (Photo: Submitted)

York City School District will officially appoint Assistant Superintendent Andrea Berry to be successor to Superintendent Eric Holmes on Wednesday, effective following his retirement in June.

Berry served as acting superintendent for Holmes this year during his medical leave from Nov. 5 to Feb. 1, and she has been in the assistant superintendent role since July 2017.

"She was out best candidate," said board President Margie Orr, who added that the board elected to make its decision early and not look any further.

"She's been doing an excellent job," Orr said.

Berry will bring a strong background in equity and diversity programs, with a particular focus on English Language Learners, according to a news release from district spokeswoman Erin James.

James highlighted Berry's previous experience as an elementary school teacher, assistant principal, principal and district-level supervisor on Maryland's Eastern Shore before coming to York City.

"Rooted in her belief that all children are capable of achieving excellence when given the opportunity, Dr. Berry is a proponent of setting high expectations for students," the release states.

York City acting superintendent Andrea Berry (Photo: Photo courtesy of the York City School District)

Berry will succeed Holmes, who led the district for six years. His term saw student growth while the district worked through its financial recovery plan — which is expected to reach completion this summer.

Berry will be appointed at the Wednesday, April 17, board meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at William Penn Senior High School.

She will start in her new role July 1, following Holmes' retirement on June 30.

