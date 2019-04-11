Buy Photo York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Suburban School District presented its 2019-20 draft budget featuring a 1% tax hike and deficit of a little over a million — which would be covered by the district's fund balance, officials said.

The school board was looking at a much bigger gap of about $3.4 million in January, said district Business Manager Corinne Mason, who added that members are pleased that they will not have to cut programs.

Projected revenue for the 2019-20 school year is about $64.6 million, with expenditures of about $65.6, according to the draft budget — which is available online for public review before a scheduled final budget presentation May 6.

Expenditures increased about $8.1 million from this year's projected total, and revenue increased about $9.5 million, according to 18-19 totals estimated in January.

York Suburban plans to increase taxes by 1% next year. The 2018-19 budget contained a 1.5% tax increase.

The Regents Glen housing development by Indian Rock Elementary School is growing, which increased the total taxable assessed value of homes within the district, Mason said.

With the millage increase, the district should bring in an estimated $120,000 more in revenue than this year because of that increased value.

Mason said expenditures remained fairly consistent from this year to last year, apart from staffing changes including two autistic support teachers for classrooms the district added in-house after formerly contracting with Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12.

One was added in 2018-19, and another will be added in 2019-20, she said.

With all positions, the district will see an increase in expenditures because of contractual salary increases of about $327,000 — not including benefits and PSERS.

The school board is scheduled to vote on a final budget May 20.

