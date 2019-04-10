Buy Photo South Western High School in Penn Township, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

South Western High School will be filled with talent Saturday as singers from eight counties gather to rehearse and perform a community concert.

A total of 175 student singers will arrive at the school Saturday, April 13, for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Elementary Song Fest.

"We’re really excited to bring this festival to York County," said Lani Evelan, who teaches vocal music at West Manheim Elementary School.

It's the district's fourth time participating in the event for students in grades 4-6 — which has never been hosted in York County. Thirty-two students from the county are participating, and the hope is that it will lead more students to join next year, she said.

The PMEA, a statewide nonprofit organization of more than 4,500 members, includes music instructors at all levels and industry professionals and supports music education in schools and communities, according to the association website.

Students from south central Pennsylvania's District 7 — York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties — will rehearse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. before presenting a community concert.

The concert features music by Matt Carlson, a music teacher at Bermudian Springs School District, in Adams County, and guest conductor Brent Talbot, associate professor and the coordinator of music education Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College.

Talbot is inspired by music from his travels in Bali and has shared his knowledge with thousands of students across the country, according to his bio.

Tickets for the concert are $3 for adults, $1 for children, and free for children 2 years old and younger. For more information, visit pmeadistrict7.org​.

