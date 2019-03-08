FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Preliminary figures released Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 suggest this winterâs vaccine is 47 percent effective overall in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a patient to the doctor's office - an improvement from the previous year. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Photo: David Goldman / AP)

Lincoln Charter School will be closed for two school days after confirmed cases of influenza and intestinal viruses in the school and community sent a number of students and staff home sick.

"We are now averaging 70-plus students and numerous staff members absent on a daily basis due to these infectious viruses," said principal and CEO Leonard Hart in a letter sent to parents Thursday, March 7.

School will be closed from Friday through Monday, reopening for regularly-scheduled instructional hours Tuesday, March 12.

Though custodial staff have been proactive in attempts to disinfect the school, Hart wrote, flu, intestinal viruses and other respiratory infections are airborne, which is causing them to spread.

"If your child is exhibiting any of these symptoms upon our return back to the instructional program, we are requesting that you please keep your child at home so that these viruses will not spread to other children or staff members within our program," Hart wrote.

If a child has symptoms, Hart recommended parents call the school nurse at 717-699-1573 x 1118, and adds that a physician or parent note might be required when he or she returns to school.

"We know this is a hard time for our school and surrounding community and our hearts go out to those who are ill," Hart concludes, and urges anyone to contact the school for assistance, if needed.

