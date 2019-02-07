York County high schools are preparing for musical productions — including some traditional favorites and some brand new to the theater scene.

Dallastown Performing Arts Club is tapping into the modern psyche with the social media farce "There's an App for That?," which follows a recently fired science teacher who refuses to leave her experiments.

The one-night-only performance on Friday, Feb. 8, will also double as a dinner theater, as guests will be treated to a three-course spaghetti dinner in the high school cafeteria.

Kennard-Dale Drama Club's selection of "Crazy For You" is a show about theater — or rather, one banker's love for the theater and his resistance to shutting down a local venue and losing the girl — written by York County native Ken Ludwig, featuring some classic tunes by George Gershwin. The show runs Feb. 28-March 3.

York Catholic High School's "Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)" is a modern spin on the classic, including songs from the original Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with a script that was updated in the '90s — similar to the 1997 film starring Whitney Houston and Brandy. It will be performed March 1-3.

The William Penn Fine Arts Academy will present "Disney's Freaky Friday" — developed by Disney Theatrical Productions with no Broadway run — April 12-13 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, in partnership with the local theater.

Here is a full list of winter and spring musicals:

Dallastown Area High School: "There's an App for That?" 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8; 717-244-4021 ext. 3120; dahsdpac.booktix.com.

Central York High School: "Catch Me If You Can," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17; 717-846-6789; cyperformingarts.com.

Red Land High School: "Shrek The Musical," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 21-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24; 717-938-6561; wssd.k12.pa.us/redland.

Northeastern High School: "The King and I," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24; 717.266.3644; nhsdramatics.org.

Kennard-Dale High School: "Crazy For You," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 28-March 2; 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3; 717-382-4871; kdhs.sesdweb.net.

Red Lion Area Senior High School: "Urinetown," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 28-March 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3; 717-246-1611 ext. 13226; tinyurl.com/RL2019MusicalTickets.

Northern High School: "The Phantom of the Opera," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3; 717-432-8691 ext. 2000; showtix4u.com.

Spring Grove Area High School: "Pippin," 7 p.m. Friday, March 1; 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3; 717-225-4731; sgasd.org/Domain/8.

York Catholic High School: "Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2; 2 p.m. March 3; 717-846-8871; yorkcatholic.org.

Dover Area High School: "Back to the 80's," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3; 717-292-8066; doversd.org/schools/high-school.

York Suburban High School: "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1-2; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2; 717-885-1270; yssd.org/hs.

South Western High School: "Mamma Mia!" 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 14-16; 717-633-4807; swsd.k12.pa.us/high-school.

Eastern York High School: "Legally Blonde The Musical," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17; 717-252-1551; easternyork.com.

West York Area High School: "Bye Bye Birdie," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24; 717-845-6634; wyasd.k12.pa.us/west-york-area-high-school.

York County School of Technology: "In the Heights," 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 29-31; 717-741-0820; ytech.edu.

York Country Day School: "Once On This Island," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 4-6; 717-815-6700; ycds.org.

Susquehannock High School: "The Wizard of Oz," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 5-6; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7; 717-235-4811; susquehannocktheatre.com/tickets.html.

Hanover Senior High School: "Cats," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14; 717-637-9000 ext. 5000; hpsd.k12.pa.us/buildings/high.

William Penn Senior High School: "Disney's Freaky Friday," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14; 717-849-1218; ycs.k12.pa.us/william-penn.

