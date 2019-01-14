Buy Photo Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Spring Grove Area school board narrowed down its search for a new superintendent to three candidates, and the public has an opportunity to hear from each of them at upcoming forums.

The first "Meet the Finalists" forum will be held Wednesday, Jan. 16, featuring the district's current business manager and board secretary George Ioannidis.

Ioannidis has a long history in business and education leadership, having started his career in school administration in 1993.

In addition to working with Spring Grove, he also serves on the boards of directors of the Lincoln Benefit Trust, the Central Penn Business Group on Health and Service Access and Management Inc.

The next candidate, who will appear at a forum Thursday, Jan. 17, would be a transplant from Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Washington School District Superintendent James Konrad has prior experience as a teacher, administrator and special education director and saw Robichaud High School, in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, removed from the state's priority list of failing schools while serving as principal.

The final choice, Lynn Murphy, is another local — currently serving as director of special education for Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12.

She created the unit's educational services division and was director of the division for five years.

Over a 27-year career in education, Murphy also has had several state-level leadership positions.

Her forum will be held Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Team effort: Superintendent David Renaut announced his resignation at the district's Sept. 24 board meeting, and a full search for his replacement was launched in October.

Since then, the district took an open approach — gathering feedback from both staff and the public.

Employees responded to a survey in October, revealing which areas they placed the highest value: approachability and visibility; community engagement; staff development; and district operations.

After first-round interviews for five candidates in early January, the board narrowed it down to three choices, and community members submitted questions through an online form through Jan. 9 for the upcoming forums.

Each forum will take place at 6 p.m. in the district's middle school auditorium.

For more information on each candidate, see Superintendent Search Updates at sgasd.org.

Renaut's retirement will go into effect July 1, and his successor is expected to begin by July 2.

