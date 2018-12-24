Buy Photo Northeastern High School in Manchester, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

As the Northeastern School Board prepared to pass a resolution recognizing outgoing board member Linda Morningstar for her service, one member, Cory Nade, jokingly called for a roll call vote.

Morningstar laughed from the audience at the Dec. 17 meeting as various members voiced their appreciation through the formality.

"Abso-freakin-lutely," said board member William Gingerich.

"Yes, she's been an awesome member of our board," board President Margie Walker added as she closed out the vote.

Years of service: Morningstar served for 17 years, from 1999-2007, and again from 2009-2018.

The resolution was a way to publicly acknowledge Morningstar in the board's official minutes, Walker said.

The resolution notes the longtime board member provided "dedicated service to the school district as a leader and advocate for the youth of this community" and contributed "significantly to the enrichment and educational growth of this school district."

Linda Morningstar, a 17-year board member at Northeastern School District, pictured with Assistant Superintendent Randi Payne (left) and Superintendent Stacey Sidle (right), is honored for her service at the board's Dec. 17 meeting. Morningstar retired in September, and was succeeded by Eric Hornberger, of East Manchester Township. (Photo: Submitted)

It included nods to her various roles, including vice president of the board and representative on several committees, such as York Adams Academy and the Pennsylvania School Board Association.

"I just am so terribly proud of this district, and so proud that I got to be a part of it, and I miss you," Morningstar said, addressing the board.

Superintendent Stacey Sidle presented her with a parting gift of candy, an engraved crystal candy dish and a framed copy of the resolution.

In closing, Morningstar reflected on the biggest change she'd noticed since her service.

"I think the thing that has changed most in the time that I've been on the board has to do with the conception of what other people seem to think about the district," she said.

"I always thought we were a good district, she continued, "but it seems like the reputation of the district has improved dramatically, and finally other people are figuring out how good we are."

New member: Eric Hornberger, of East Manchester Township, was appointed to replace Morningstar as a board member for the district's current Region 1.

He will serve in this position through the first Monday in December 2019. After the municipal election that year, the board seat will switch to the new Region 1 for a two-year elected term, according to meeting minutes.

The board recently re-drew the district's electoral regions to account for population shifts. The new Region 1 will represent East Manchester Township and York Haven — the largest of the district's three regions at 34.1 percent of the population.

Candidates were interviewed for the open seat at a special board meeting Oct. 8, and Hornberger was chosen out of four nominees at the board's Oct. 15 meeting after a 5-3 vote.

