District: Eastern York student had airsoft gun in car
The student is not in school and will face disciplinary action, according to a district letter.
An Eastern York High School student is facing disciplinary action after driving to school with a nonoperational airsoft gun Thursday, March 1.
In a letter posted on the district's website, high school Principal Timothy Mitzel and district Superintendent Darla Pianowski said administrators were made aware of the student's weapon Thursday morning.
Police were contacted immediately, and the student's vehicle was searched. Upon finding the weapon, officials determined the BB gun was nonoperational and confiscated it.
The student is not in school, the letter states, and will face disciplinary action according to board policy.
Later in the letter, Mitzel and Pianowski stated their vision of a weapon-free campus.
"We continue to ask for your help to ensure that our students fully understand the importance of keeping our campuses weapon-free," the letter stated.
"Individually, we count on our students not to bring contraband to school, and
we seek parents to hold conversations with their students to ensure they do not bring contraband on district premises," the letter continued.
The letter notifying parents comes after threats forced a districtwide closure at Central York schools and threats rattled at least 10 other school districts in York County.
On Monday, Feb. 26, Eastern York High School student Brennan Michael Shenk allegedly made threats against the school, saying he was "going to shoot the place up," according to Lower Windsor Township Police.
Shenk is charged with three counts of making terroristic threats and two counts of disorderly conduct.
A call to Pianowski was not immediately returned Thursday, March 1.
