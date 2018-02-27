Buy Photo Education logo (Photo: John Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Full-day kindergarten, school resource officers and a revamped student schedule are among several programs and positions unanimously approved by the West York school board during a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The approval comes nearly three months after Superintendent Todd Davies took on the administrative role in December. Upon his hiring, Davies began assessing district needs to provide a holistic proposal to the board.

On Feb. 13, Davies laid out the plan to dozens of families and to the school board at the West York Area High School auditorium.

The sweeping entry plan, titled “Every Student Every Day,” will see nearly 40 new hires and staff reassignments to keep up with Davies’ broad agenda.

His plan included three “focal points:” assisting students in determining their careers after high school; finding efficiencies in student and staff schedules; and recruiting and retaining high-performing teachers.

More: West York schools eye full-day kindergarten, other changes to fit new population

More: West York's Trinity Thomas finishes second in District 3 Class 2-A diving competition

Full-day K to SROs: Among the first and most often-mentioned initiatives by Davies is the implementation of full-day kindergarten to the district, which will begin in the 2018-19 school year.

The district will hire four full-day teachers to staff the effort, something Davies called “imperative” to have at the district, which has seen increasing poverty rates in recent years.

In addition, the district will be hiring its first School Resource Officers under the plan.

The district’s middle school and high school will each receive an SRO sometime within the 2018-19 school year, Davies has said.

Restructured K-12 scheduling also will be part of the district’s three-year plan, as well as the implementation of new STEM, JROTC and workforce readiness programs.

Other new hires will include:

A supervisor of math and innovation.

A communications coordinator.

A middle school dean of students.

Four elementary part-time teacher aides.

Two part-time food services assistants.

Two eighth-grade core content teachers.

In addition, the district will now have two assistant superintendents.

Erin Holman, formerly the district’s director of special education and pupil services, has been promoted to the new position of assistant superintendent for student services alongside Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Paula Rudy.



Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2018/02/27/west-york-board-approves-full-day-kindergarten-sros-part-3-year-agenda/364439002/