West York Area High School Principal Janet May is leaving her post after 16 years amid new administrative and academic changes coming to the district.

The item to approve a release agreement between May and the district as well as several other agenda items were unanimously approved by the West York Area school board during a special meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 27.

There was no discussion held before the vote.

After the vote, board president Todd Gettys read a statement about May’s departure.

Gettys said that with the December appointment of Superintendent Todd Davies and May’s contemplation of retirement in the next school year, “the parties decided it was best for Dr. Davies and the School Board to be given the opportunity to select a new administrative leader at the High School.”

He added that the addition of Davies and several new board members has brought “new perspectives and opinions regarding what is and will be needed at the High School for our students."

The selection of a new principal “will provide the School District the opportunity to select someone fully committed” to implementing Davies’ vision for the high school over the long-term, Gettys continued.

The school board went into executive session upon conclusion of the special board meeting.

May, who has been principal at West York Area High School since December 2001, has been reassigned as assistant principal of West York Area Middle School until she exhausts her accrued leave, according to May's release agreement with the district obtained through a Right-to-Know Law request.

Even with her new role as middle school principal, she is not to report to work for the remainder of her time at the district, according to the agreement.

After exhausting her leave days, she will be placed on paid administrative leave before officially retiring from the district on March 7, 2019.

Davies’ three-year vision for the district was approved unanimously by the West York Area school board Feb. 20.

Todd Davies was approved unanimously by the West York school board in a special meeting Monday night. (Photo: Junior Gonzalez)

The ambitious agenda includes nearly 40 new hires and staff reassignments, along with the implementation of full-day kindergarten, the hiring of the district’s first student resource officers at the middle school and high school and revamped student scheduling.

A new high school principal was not part of Davies’ plan, which was presented to board and community members Feb. 13.

Until Davies finds a replacement for May, assistant principals Catherine Kveragas and Carrie Jones will take on the day-to-day administrative role at the high school.

