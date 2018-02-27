Buy Photo William Penn High School (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Amid a flurry of threats at York County school districts, York City can now be added to the list.

A threatening note was found in a restroom inside William Penn Senior High School, according to a letter written by principal Brandon Carter.

By protocol, the district's police department is investigating the threat in coordination with York City Police, according to the letter.

Carter stressed his view that there is no active threat to students inside the high school.

"Thanks to having our district officers and cameras inside each of our schools, we are investigating who was in or around the bathroom at the time the note was found," he wrote.

"The investigation continues, but we do not believe danger exists, as there was no specific threat made in the note."

He added that with the use of metal detectors at the school for all who enter, "nothing had entered the premises" in the form of a deadly weapon.

There were no further updates on the status of the investigation Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to an acting district spokeswoman.

Students, parents and guardians with any concerns or information regarding threats are encouraged to contact district officers or administrators.

