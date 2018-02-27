Red Lion Area School District (Photo: Submitted)

A student at Red Lion Area Senior High School will face disciplinary action after posting a nonspecific threat against the high school on social media.

The threat was made in the early part of the school day on Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to district spokesman Don Dimoff.

A fellow student saw the post and notified a staff member about the threatening message. According to a statement on the district's website, "staff immediately apprehended and searched the student and determined there is no danger to the school community."

The school day will go on without adjustment.

Dimoff said administrators "would like to think" the quick reporting and action was because of the districtwide "See Something, Say Something" mantra that has been promoted this school year.

"We've been telling students that if you see something that seems out of place, let people know you’ve seen or heard," he said.

The mantra has seeped into Red Lion's culture, Dimoff said, and with good timing.

Threats have plagued more than half of all York County school districts, including the York City School District, which is investigating a threatening note left in a restroom at William Penn Senior High School on Monday, Feb. 26.

The Red Lion student who posted the threat was not on school grounds Tuesday afternoon and will "absolutely" face disciplinary action from administration, Dimoff said.

